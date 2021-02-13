Glassman Wealth Services Makes New Investment in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 829,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $8.19 on Friday. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Green acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,916. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

