Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to $0.85

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $0.40 to $0.85 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered Bombardier from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.56.

OTCMKTS:BDRBF opened at $0.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

