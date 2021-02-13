Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $28,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 31,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

Zoetis stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

