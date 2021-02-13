Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $192,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,239,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 161,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $127.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

