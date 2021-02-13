Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,427,000. D. B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period.

EMB opened at $113.48 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.74.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

