Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes $142,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $162.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $501,736.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,617.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

