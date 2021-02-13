SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Posts Earnings Results

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. SVMK updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
SVMK stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,299 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $26,837.34. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,623 shares of company stock worth $13,659,347. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
SVMK Company Profile
SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.
