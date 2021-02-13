BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $9,876,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 95,838 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

