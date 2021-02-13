Doyle Wealth Management Buys 1,217 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth $58,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Longbow Research lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $1,142,836.16. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $189.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

