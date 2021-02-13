Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 598,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $49,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,260.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.