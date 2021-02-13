Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 355.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

NYSE MTB opened at $142.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $170.67.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

