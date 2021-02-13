Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 4,543 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.55 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $36.06.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $337,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

