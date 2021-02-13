Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 278.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in STERIS by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $203.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of STERIS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Also, Director David B. Lewis sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $302,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,604.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

