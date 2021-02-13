OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.00

OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.37 ($0.24), with a volume of 176343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.65 ($0.24).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.14 million and a PE ratio of 5.97.

About OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) (LON:OPG)

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. It operates thermal and solar power plants. The company primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies. OPG Power Ventures Plc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Chennai, India.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures Plc (OPG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.