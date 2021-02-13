Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 29130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.
About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.
