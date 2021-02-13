Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $12.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 29130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after buying an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 172,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 48,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

