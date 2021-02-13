Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Oppenheimer

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $350.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.46.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $326.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $330.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.