Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $176.13 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $264.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 352,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,111,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

