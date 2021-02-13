Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.
Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.