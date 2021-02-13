SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 17.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,508 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 49.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

