SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 375.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at about $34,344,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BeiGene by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after buying an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Maxim Group downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.16.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $380.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $386.11.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.82, for a total value of $401,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,484,839.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,154 shares of company stock valued at $53,368,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

