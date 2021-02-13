Lisk (LSK) Trading 86.2% Higher This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Lisk has traded up 86.2% against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $373.08 million and approximately $82.98 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022731 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,195,040 coins and its circulating supply is 127,259,802 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

