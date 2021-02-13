Venus (XVS) Price Tops $38.34 on Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Venus has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar. One Venus token can now be bought for approximately $38.34 or 0.00081508 BTC on exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $322.39 million and approximately $30.42 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,999.18 or 0.99905593 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014727 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,407,625 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

Buying and Selling Venus

