Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 32,050 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,050 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 45.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth $50,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NREF. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,232 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $52,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $52,196.80.

Shares of NYSE NREF opened at $17.12 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

