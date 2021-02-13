Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forward Air Corporation is a leading provider of ground transportation and related logistics services to the North American air freight and expedited LTL market. Forward Air provides services within four business segments: Expedited LTL (provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, including local pick-up and delivery, shipment consolidation/deconsolidation, warehousing, and customs brokerage by utilizing a comprehensive national network of terminals); Truckload Brokerage (provides expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet services, as well as high-security and temperature-controlled logistics services); Intermodal (provides first-and last-mile high-value drayage services both to and from seaports and railheads, dedicated contract and Container Freight Station warehouse and handling services); and Pool Distribution (provides high-frequency handling and distribution of time sensitive product to numerous destinations within a specific geographic region). “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $580,917.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,378 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after acquiring an additional 469,298 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $18,753,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Forward Air by 323.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 235,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,065,000 after acquiring an additional 179,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

