Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Given a $64.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $47.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.27.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.38. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at $125,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4,074.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 730,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 712,950 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

