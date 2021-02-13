TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.17.
NYSE:TFII opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
