TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TFI International from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.17.

NYSE:TFII opened at $76.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. TFI International has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

