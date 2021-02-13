Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 30,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 172,859 shares in the last quarter. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $12.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 1.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and 1-4 family real estate loans, commercial loans, energy loans, and consumer loans.

