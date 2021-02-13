Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 6,042.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,321,000 after buying an additional 243,144 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 240,167 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 166,592 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 522.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 187,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,417,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,037,000 after buying an additional 119,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $380,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,027 shares in the company, valued at $954,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,495.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,495. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOOR opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.95 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

