Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,356,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after acquiring an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.