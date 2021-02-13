Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $72,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,708 shares in the company, valued at $220,290.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUB. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB opened at $35.50 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.