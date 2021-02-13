Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $198,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $41.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2571 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

