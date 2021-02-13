JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY)

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America raised Storebrand ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

OTCMKTS:SREDY opened at $10.79 on Thursday. Storebrand ASA has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $10.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79.

Storebrand ASA, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides insurance products and services in Norway and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Guaranteed Pension, Insurance, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

