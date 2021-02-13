RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) PT Raised to $15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

RADA opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. RADA Electronic Industries has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The firm has a market cap of $565.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,423,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 534,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

