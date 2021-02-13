Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet raised Rapid7 from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Rapid7 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.42.

RPD stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $94.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.87.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 33,071 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $2,464,120.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,462 shares in the company, valued at $14,340,343.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 53,571.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 14.3% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

