SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $367.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $364.00 to $367.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Johnson Rice lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $235.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.84.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $330.89 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $316.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.19.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total value of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.