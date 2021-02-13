Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded Solar Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solar Capital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $17.25 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Solar Capital stock opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $797.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.25 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 18.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,486,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 229,835 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Solar Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 371,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 17,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

