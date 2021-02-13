Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADYEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $53.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

