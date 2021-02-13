Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $197.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

