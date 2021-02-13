Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DRVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.13.
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.
