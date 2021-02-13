Comerica Bank Acquires 6,759 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 185,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 321,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,578,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,163,000 after buying an additional 333,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,243,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after buying an additional 213,340 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

