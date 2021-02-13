Comerica Bank Has $3.29 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,427 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NRG Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

