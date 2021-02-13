Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 456,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,941 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETRN stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

