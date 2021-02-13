UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after acquiring an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,352,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,011,000 after acquiring an additional 609,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.40 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

UBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

