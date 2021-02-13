Comerica Bank Acquires 979 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 7.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.92.

PCRX opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $791,400.00. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $1,513,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,302. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

