Head-To-Head Survey: Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) vs. Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) and Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Points International alerts:

Points International has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rightscorp has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.8% of Points International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Points International and Rightscorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Points International -0.70% -0.21% -0.06% Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Points International and Rightscorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Points International 0 2 1 0 2.33 Rightscorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Points International presently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.25%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Points International is more favorable than Rightscorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Points International and Rightscorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Points International $401.18 million 0.49 $11.89 million $0.86 17.41 Rightscorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Points International has higher revenue and earnings than Rightscorp.

Summary

Points International beats Rightscorp on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc. operates as a technology company that has a patent-pending proprietary method for collecting payments from illegal downloaders of copyrighted content through notifications sent to their Internet service providers (ISP's). The company's technology system monitors peer-to-peer file sharing networks and sends through email to ISP's notifications of copyright infringement by the ISPs' customers with date, time, copyright title, and other specific technology identifiers worldwide. It primarily serves copyright holders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.