iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 525.8% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:HEWG opened at $30.55 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.