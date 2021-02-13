SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $78.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $66.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

