Wedbush Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $86.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 110.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $3,672,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,841,777.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,292 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,719. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $658,613,000 after purchasing an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,198,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,046,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 223,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

