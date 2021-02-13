Oliver A. Filliol Sells 5,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.