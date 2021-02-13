Oliver A. Filliol Sells 5,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total transaction of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,505,688.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE MTD opened at $1,220.66 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,271.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,195.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,074.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 29,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,334,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.