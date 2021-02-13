Emily M. Leproust Sells 75,000 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total transaction of $13,239,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.77 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 92.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,160,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,988 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.